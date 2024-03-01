Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure to discuss dementia care on Crimewatch Live

Vicky McClure will talk about dementia care on an episode of Crimewatch Live on BBC One.

The Line Of Duty actress, 40, has long campaigned for awareness and help for the condition that causes issues with memory loss, movement and speech.

McClure, who founded Nottinghamshire charity Our Dementia Choir – which uses music as a form of therapy – will discuss her new dementia care partnership with Nottingham Police in the studio.

She has helped promote the Herbert Protocol, a form which carers and families can use to alert police in advance of a person with dementia going missing.

McClure began the choir after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music and has looked at issues surrounding the care system in a BBC documentary about the ensemble.

Crimewatch is returning on Monday with presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley to BBC One.

Cases being tackled in the latest series included a police investigation into the impersonation by a man who took thousands from his own father by posing as his recently deceased mother and lorry driver David Smith being convicted of the murder of Sarah Crump, 30 years on from the crime.

Smith was jailed for more than 25 years in May 2023.

Crimewatch presenter Michelle Ackerley (BBC Studios/Glyn Rainer)

Other stories tackled include a drug gang who dressed as police to steal from rivals, cocaine dealers laundering through multiple cryptocurrency accounts and a man being jailed for nine years in 2022 for a rape committed more than 30 years ago.

Ackerley said she was “really looking forward” to the new season.

“Each year we work closely with police forces, helping to crack down on crime by broadcasting appeals from across the UK,” she added.

“Having the opportunity to go behind the scenes with some of the UK’s most respected emergency service teams is a real privilege.

“Once again, we need the viewers’ help in order to solve important cases.”

Crimewatch runs regular appeals for information and audiences can contact the show by calling 08000 468 999, with the phone lines remaining open until 12.45pm on the morning of the programme.

The series returns to BBC One at 10.45am on March 4 and McClure will appear on Crimewatch Live on March 5.