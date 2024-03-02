Who holds the record for the most number of Brit wins?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who holds the record for the most number of Brit wins?

By Press Association
David Guetta at last year’s Brit Awards. (Ian West/PA)
Robbie Williams is the act with the most number of Brit Awards.

The 50-year-old singer has collected 18 prizes at the awards both as a solo artist and part of Take That, with the most recent win in November 2017 when he collected the Brits Icon Award.

Singer Robbie Williams. (Joe Giddens/PA)

And this year, Raye is stepping into Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena with the most nominations of an artist in one year after receiving seven nods.

The record of six Brit nominations in any single year was previously held by animated band Gorillaz, singer Craig David and Williams.

Raye took home an early win with the songwriter of the year award earlier in the week.

Raye is going into the ceremony with the most nods. (Ian West/PA)

Other key milestones are summarised below:

U2

The Irish band has been given seven gongs, along with being honoured for outstanding contribution to music.

Jamiroquai 

Currently, the acid jazz band Jamiroquai have continued to be nominated numerous times for Brits but have never walked away with a win.

They have secured 15 nods, with the last for British dance act in 2003 when the Sugababes took home the prize.

David Bowie The Reality Tour
Singer David Bowie. (Andy Butterton/PA)

Joss Stone

According to Guinness Book of Records, Joss Stone is the youngest recipient of a solo Brit award.

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical opening night
Joss Stone. (Jeff Moore/PA)

She was 17 years old when she took the Best British Female and British Urban Act awards in 2005.

David Bowie

David Bowie was the first posthumous winner of British Male Solo Artist and album of the year in the Brits’ history in 2017.

His final album Blackstar was released just two days before his death after he died aged 69 in 2016.

Bowie had previously become the oldest star ever to win a competitive Brit Award in 2014 after he was given the best British male prize.