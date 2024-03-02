Kylie Minogue reflects on four-decade career ahead of Brit Awards celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kylie Minogue reflects on four-decade career ahead of Brit Awards celebration

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Minogue has reflected on the “highs and lows, and everything in between” of her career ahead of being honoured at the Brit Awards.

The Australian pop superstar will be presented with the global icon prize at the ceremony at the O2 Arena.

She will also perform a medley of her hits.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Looking back on her career as she arrived on the red carpet, she said: “I think I need to go somewhere for quite some time to reflect on it because it’s 36 years I think since my first single when I was 19.

“I think I’ve done everything in reverse, actually. So I had that one single Locomotion and that was number one for weeks and then I had to learn what the hell I was doing.

“So it’s been a career and lifetime of just chipping away and just learning the craft.

“And that’s an achievement I’m really proud of, highs and lows and everything in between.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
“It’s not always been pleasant, let’s face it, I’m thinking of different decades of music, and the 90s was quite tricky to traverse and we got through that.

“All I can really do is bring that into a little bubble of emotion and I’m very grateful, very thankful and touched. That’s a lot of years and a lot of love and a lot of people and to imagine you’ve been a little part of someone’s life somewhere.”

Minogue also looked back on some of her favourite performances at the Brit Awards over the years, including her dazzling show in 2002 when she performed Can’t Get You Out Of My Head as a CD.

She said: “That has to be the ultimate, being ejected from a CD player.

“I look back at that and think I don’t know about health and safety, but that would be my ultimate.”