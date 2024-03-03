Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor Mark Dodson dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor Mark Dodson dies aged 64

By Press Association
In 1984, he portrayed the Mogwai and their evil alter-egos in the Christmas-set horror film Gremlins (PA)
Voice actor Mark Dodson has died aged 64, his agent has said.

Dodson was known for playing various alien roles across the Star Wars universe.

He first voiced Salacious Crumb, a comedic monkey-like creature who works for his gangster leader Jabba the Hutt (Kevin Michael Richardson), in 1983 film Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi.

Dodson also appeared in various roles in 2015 film Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and 1985 spin-off movie Ewoks: The Battle For Endor.

In 1984, he portrayed the Mogwai and their evil alter egos in the Christmas-set horror film Gremlins.

The creatures, which become feral Gremlins if mystical rules are broken, were created using puppets and were brought to life by voice actors.

In a Sunday Instagram post, Stellar Appearances wrote that Dodson died on Saturday.

The statement also said: “Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.

“Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world.

“Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”