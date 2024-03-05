St Paul’s Cathedral unveils hidden library available for once-in-a-lifetime stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Paul’s Cathedral unveils hidden library available for once-in-a-lifetime stay

By Press Association
St Paul’s Cathedral unveils its ‘secret Hidden Library’, which will be available on Airbnb for World Book Day (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
St Paul’s Cathedral has unveiled its hidden library, which will be available for a “once-in-a-lifetime” overnight stay in honour of World Book Day.

For only £7, two guests will get the chance to stay in the “secret” room of the historic London landmark on March 15 as well as enjoy a dinner at a nearby restaurant and breakfast the next morning.

It will mark the first time someone has officially slept inside the Cathedral since the Second World War when a voluntary organisation protected the venue from bombing raids.

During their stay, the guests will enter the Cathedral through the Dean’s door and climb the spiral staircase, designed by English architect Sir Christopher Wren more than 300 years ago.

At the top of the staircase, they will be greeted by the library, which hosts a collection of more than 22,000 books, ranging from classics to Penguin Random House US’s forthcoming releases.

They will also be welcomed to the venue by the Dean and receive a tour of the historic Cathedral.

The next morning after breakfast, the guests will climb to the famous Cathedral dome to finish off their stay.

To remember their experience, the visitors will be given signed and stamped copies of the new Penguin Random House US books, including Holly Jackson’s The Reappearance Of Rachel Price and John Grisham’s Camino Ghosts.

Director of visitor engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, Sandra Lynes Timbrell, said: “The recently restored library at St Paul’s has long been a secret gem of the Cathedral – cleverly concealed by the ingenious architecture of Sir Christopher Wren.

“Some very fortunate guests will now get the chance to delve deeper into the history and wonder of St Paul’s with this truly one-of-a-kind stay.”

The stay will be available through Airbnb, with booking opening on March 12.

The general manager of northern Europe at Airbnb, Amanda Cupples, said they are “thrilled” to open the doors of the library to bookworms, history enthusiasts or those seeking a unique experience in London.

Director of brand strategy at Penguin Random House US, Alyssa Castaneda, added: “This partnership with Airbnb is a true celebration of readers in the most magical of ways.

“From exploring the secret corners of the Cathedral and summiting the famous dome to reading their way through Penguin Random House US’s upcoming releases, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is the stuff of fairytales.”

The one-night-only stay is available for two adults and will cost £7 for the night, with breakfast and dinner included.

Booking for the experience opens on March 12 2024 at 10am at

airbnb.com/hiddenlibrary

.