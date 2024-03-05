Celebrity Big Brother reboot launches to 2.8 million viewers

The return of Celebrity Big Brother debuted to 2.8 million viewers, ITV has said.

The reboot of the reality show, which saw stars including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton join the Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith in the house, peaked at 3.2 million viewers across all devices, according to overnight ratings.

The celebrity version of Big Brother follows the rebooted civilian iteration, which launched on ITV in October 2023 after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Fern Britton (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate Middleton’s mother, has said he hopes to show his “fun, caring and devilish” side on the show and not the “villain” he is portrayed as.

He is one of the contestants in danger of eviction after Osbourne chose three housemates who made the “worst first impression”.

Former X Factor judges Osbourne and Walsh, who appeared on the ITV show alongside Simon Cowell for many years, reunited on TV as they became the first stars to enter the house and were tasked with a “secret mission”.

Louis Walsh (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

The pair were given a “secret lair” to judge the celebrities as they entered the house and later Osbourne was tasked with choosing three to place in the “danger zone” at risk from the first eviction.

They also chose Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and British TV presenter Zeze Millz.

Tuesday’s episode will see Osbourne choose one of the three housemates to automatically face the public vote this week.

Also among the housemates are Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.