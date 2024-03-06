Hi Barbie! Dame Helen Mirren gets doll treatment complete with mini-Oscar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Hi Barbie! Dame Helen Mirren gets doll treatment complete with mini-Oscar

By Press Association
Dame Helen Mirren with her Barbie (Ryan Schude/Mattel)
Dame Helen Mirren with her Barbie (Ryan Schude/Mattel)

Dame Helen Mirren has been recreated in Barbie form, complete with her Oscar.

The one-of-a-kind doll shows the actress, who narrates the recent Barbie film, in the outfit she wore on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival last year: a cornflower blue gown by Del Core and matching blue hair.

She can be seen carrying a blue fan and a miniature Oscars statue, in recognition of the Academy Award she won for The Queen in 2007.

Dame Helen said: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie.

“To be chosen by Barbie as a role model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life.

Dame Helen Mirren (Ryan Schude/Mattel)

“It’s a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements; becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – and having my own Barbie.”

She added: “The intricacy and detail of the doll is extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I’d ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Dame Helen Mirren attending the Jeanne du Barry premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

“I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think that this joy should be ageless. And the cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction.”

Dame Helen, 78, has been named a UK role model by Barbie creator Mattel as the brand celebrates female storytellers ahead of the doll’s 65th anniversary on March 9.

She said: “As an actor, after decades of roles; the importance of storytelling to me means telling stories about the whole of humanity, not just stories of youth or one type of story.

(Ryan Schude/Mattel)

“Stories of young people are wonderful because they’re just beginning life, they have energy and I love the fact that young people are constantly challenging what has come before them.

“But you know there are stories to be told about the whole of humanity, and all of our journeys, at all of our different ages in life.”

Dame Helen’s most famous roles include Prime Suspect; The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover; Gosford Park; and Red.

She stars opposite Harrison Ford in the Yellowstone TV spin-off 1923.