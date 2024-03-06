100 MPs sign letter backing powers to block sale of Telegraph to UAE-funded firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
100 MPs sign letter backing powers to block sale of Telegraph to UAE-funded firm

By Press Association
100 MPs sign letter backing powers to block sale of Telegraph to UAE-funded firm (PA)
100 MPs sign letter backing powers to block sale of Telegraph to UAE-funded firm (PA)

More than 100 MPs from five different parties have supported powers to block the sale of the Telegraph to a UAE-funded firm, warning the move threatens to “seriously undermine” free press in the UK.

A letter signed by the cross-party group of MPs, sent to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer from former housing minister Robert Jenrick, asked Mrs Frazer to accept the amendment to the Digital Markets Bill that was tabled in the House of Lords.

The amendment would require Parliament’s approval before UK news media organisations could be purchased by a foreign government.

“If major newspaper and media organisations can be purchased by foreign governments, the freedom of the press in the UK has the potential to be seriously undermined,” the letter said.

Cabinet Meeting
Robert Jenrick (James Manning/ PA)

“No other democracy in the world has allowed a media outlet to be controlled by a foreign government. This is a dangerous Rubicon we should not cross.”

The proposed sale of the Telegraph newspapers and the Spectator is to RedBird IMI, which derives most of its funding from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, who is vice-president of the UAE and owner of Manchester City FC.

It is understood that RedBird IMI is offering to help pay the £1.16 billion in debts that the current owners, the Barclay family, owe to Lloyds Bank.

Mr Jenrick said he urges the government to accept the tabled amendment.

“Our free press is a cornerstone of our democracy. We must do everything we can to protect it,” he said.

“Takeovers of news organisations by foreign governments should not only face the usual scrutiny by regulators and Government, but also from elected representatives in Parliament as a final bulwark for press freedom.

“From my conversations it is clear there is very wide cross-party support in the House of Commons for Baroness Stowell’s amendment. I urge the government to accept it, or have it forced upon them.”

Daily Telegraph potential sale
The offices of the Telegraph Media Group in central London (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)

The Government has ordered an investigation into the deal by regulators Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority. They have until March 11 to report.

In the meantime, RedBird IMI and Telegraph Media Group have been banned from making any changes to key staff or the structure of the Telegraph business, which also includes the Spectator magazine.

The Department of Culture has been contacted for comment.

It comes as RedBird IMI announced a £1.15 billion deal to buy the production company behind Fleabag and the Traitors.

The deal will see the firm, which is headed by former CNN president Jeff Zucker, take over London-based All3Media.

It came after an agreement with All3Media’s owners Warner Bros, Discovery and Liberty Global.