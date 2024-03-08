Rupert Murdoch engaged for the sixth time aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rupert Murdoch engaged for the sixth time aged 92

By Press Association
Rupert Murdoch is engaged to be married for the sixth time (PA)
Rupert Murdoch has become engaged for the sixth time, according to reports.

The 92-year-old will marry Elena Zhukova, 67, in June according to the New York Times, with invitations sent out.

Mr Murdoch is believed to have been dating the retired Russian molecular biologist for several months.

The Australian-born media tycoon, who stood down as chairman of Fox and News Corp last year, has been married four times.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Rupert Murdoch and fourth wife Jerry Hall (PA)

His engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was called off just two weeks after being announced in April 2023.

Mr Murdoch married his first wife, former flight attendant Patricia Booker, in 1956 and the couple had one daughter, Prudence.

After their divorce 11 years later, his second marriage to Anna Torv, a trainee journalist he met while she was working on one of his Australian titles, lasted more than 30 years.

At various times, each of their three adult children – Elisabeth, Lachlan and James – appeared to have been in line to inherit his mantle.

Mr Murdoch had two further children – daughters Grace and Chloe – by his third wife Wendi Deng, who he married in 1999, just three weeks after he divorced Anna.

In 2016 Mr Murdoch surprised the world by marrying former model Jerry Hall – an ex-partner of Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger with whom she had four children. The marriage lasted six years before they too divorced.

Mr Murdoch’s media empire, which started in Australia in the 1950s, included buying the News Of The World and The Sun in 1969, the New York Post, Wall Street Journal and TV channel Fox News, which was launched in 1996.