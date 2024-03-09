Robert De Niro says he would never play Trump as he ‘cannot see any good’ in him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro says he would never play Trump as he ‘cannot see any good’ in him

By Press Association
Robert De Niro has said he would never play Donald Trump as an actor (Doug Peters/PA)
Robert De Niro has said he would never play former US president Donald Trump as he “cannot see any good” in him.

The 80-year-old Hollywood actor spoke about the upcoming US presidential election and why he would not want Mr Trump to become president again.

The Apprentice star and businessman is the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley pulled out of the race.

Speaking on Real Time With Bill Maher, De Niro said: “The bottom line is, it’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare.

“Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy.”

He added: “I just don’t want to feel the way I did, and many of us don’t, after the election in 2016 where we couldn’t believe that it happened. The guy is a total monster.”

76th Cannes Film Festival
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese attending the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

He added: “I’d never play him as an actor because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him.”

Ms Haley, a former South Carolina governor, was Mr Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023.

Meanwhile, the only elected Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for the presidency, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, ended his long-shot Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against him.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
Former president Donald Trump is the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination

On Thursday, Mr Biden turned his State of the Union speech into an animated argument for a second term as he laced into Mr Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution” and jeopardising freedom at home and abroad.

De Niro has frequently criticised Mr Trump and they often sparred during the former president’s time in office.

In 2020, the two-time Oscar-winner said Mr Trump “doesn’t care” how many people die from coronavirus.

Mr Trump has previously called De Niro “a very Low IQ individual” on X.

Trump’s representatives have been approached for comment.