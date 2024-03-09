Megan Fox and Winnie The Pooh horror win big at awards honouring ‘worst’ in film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Megan Fox and Winnie The Pooh horror win big at awards honouring ‘worst’ in film

By Press Association
Megan Fox won two awards at the Razzies (Ian West/PA)
Megan Fox won two awards at the Razzies (Ian West/PA)

Megan Fox and a Winnie The Pooh slasher film were among the award winners at the 44th Razzie Awards.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, which organisers describe as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, honours the “worst” in contemporary cinema.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which reimagines childhood characters from the Hundred Acre Wood as serial killers, swept the awards with five wins, including worst picture.

The horror movie, which has a sequel coming out this year, draws from AA Milne’s classic tale.

Hollywood actress Fox, 37, received two awards, one for her role in action film Expend4bles.

Sylvester Stallone was awarded worst supporting actor for playing Barney in the comedy film while Fox, who played Gina, won worst supporting actress.

The Jennifer’s Body star also won the worst actress award for her role in the action thriller Johnny And Clyde.

Elsewhere, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey was handed gongs for worst remake, rip-off or sequel, worst director, worst screenplay and worst on-screen couple, which was given to Pooh and Piglet.

Worst actor was given to Jon Voight for action film Mercy and the redeemer award, given to a past contender who has since gone on to better things, was given to Fran Drescher for her shepherding of Sag-Aftra through a prolonged 2023 strike.

The Razzies took place on the day before the Academy Awards, as is the award ceremony’s usual tradition.