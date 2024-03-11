Geri Horner attends Commonwealth Service after F1 boss husband faced allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Geri Horner attends Commonwealth Service after F1 boss husband faced allegations

By Press Association
Geri Horner arrives for the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Geri Horner has been spotted smiling as she arrived for the Commonwealth Day Service after her husband Christian faced allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” as a Formula One team principal.

The Spice Girl, 51, donned an elegant long white coat paired with a matching pillar box hat and black handbag for the event held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Horner’s appearance at the service comes days after she was seen by her husband’s side in Jeddah for the F1 Saudi Arabia race.

Commonwealth Day 2024
The Red Bull boss has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations relating to the leak of hundreds of WhatsApp messages which appeared to be written by him to a female colleague – claims he has always denied.

Christian was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company, GmbH, dismissed the grievance, while the female employee was suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry.

Geri, who shares a son with Christian as well as two daughters from their previous relationships, was previously spotted supporting her husband at the first race of the season in Bahrain earlier this month.

On Sunday, Christian praised his wife in an Instagram post to mark Mother’s Day.

Alongside a series of images of Geri with their children, he wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day – So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day.”

Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Christian and Geri Horner after Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown recently said the pop group, which formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever, have been protective of Geri during a difficult time.

“Between the four of us, we’ve all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier,” Brown told the Mirror.

“I just feel for her, and… oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her.”

Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales were also among those in attendance at the service which marks the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth.