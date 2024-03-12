Reality TV star Katie Price found guilty of driving offences after court no-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reality TV star Katie Price found guilty of driving offences after court no-show

By Press Association
Katie Price during her appearance on Jeremy Vine on 5, recorded at ITN studios in central London. Picture date: Friday March 24, 2023.
Katie Price during her appearance on Jeremy Vine on 5, recorded at ITN studios in central London. Picture date: Friday March 24, 2023.

Reality TV star Katie Price has been fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance after a court heard she was recognised by a police officer at a petrol station.

Magistrates sitting in Northampton found Price guilty of the offences after being shown CCTV footage of the model, wearing black slippers, stepping out of the driver’s side of her bronze-coloured Range Rover.

Katie Price court case
Katie Price seen leaving court after previous motoring offences in 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Price, who found fame on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, had previously denied both motoring charges.

But three magistrates found Price guilty in her absence after a brief trial on Tuesday, imposing an £880 fine and ordering her to pay £620 in costs and a £352 victim surcharge,

The 45-year-old model, of Dial Post, near Horsham, West Sussex, was given 28 days to pay the total amount of £1,852, imposed in relation to the offences committed on the A14 at Kettering on August 2 last year.

Finding Price guilty and imposing the fine, chair of the bench Neil Sheppard said: “From the evidence we have been shown, the case is proven against Miss Price.”

Katie Price on Jeremy Vine on 5
Katie Price, seen during a TV appearance in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Magistrates were told Price has numerous previous convictions for motoring offences, including driving while disqualified in 2019 and 2021.

Price was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW in September 28 2021, and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

The latest court hearing took place weeks after a High Court judge ruled that Price will lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years – after she was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

Following the latest offence, Price was handed eight penalty points on her licence, which was said in court to be “expired” after a “medical stop” was placed on it in April last year.