Norah Jones delights passers-by at St Pancras with piano performance

Norah Jones delighted passers-by as she performed a medley of songs on St Pancras International station’s Elton John piano.

The US musician and nine time Grammy winner travelled from Paris on the Eurostar to the London railway station to sing and play an exclusive piano rendition of hits Don’t Know Why and Sunrise, as well as two songs from her new album Visions, on Wednesday evening.

Norah Jones performed both old and new hits (Sam Lane Photography)

Those in attendance could be seen smiling, leaning in for a closer look or recording the singer in action on their phones.

Other stars who have played the keys on the piano, which was originally donated to the station by Sir Elton John in 2016, include Alicia Keys, John Legend and James Arthur.

Passers-by stopped to listen to the performance (Sam Lane Photography)

Wendy Spinks, commercial director at St Pancras and HS1 Ltd said: “Our station is proud to host public performances, creating an exciting and lively destination for travellers and shoppers alike.

“We are delighted that Norah Jones chose to celebrate her new album with St Pancras and we have no doubt that her surprise performance will have brought smiles to visitors at the station and enjoyment to all.”

Visions, which was a collaboration with producer and multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels, was released on March 8 via EMI/BlueNote.