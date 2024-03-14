Van Gogh self-portrait goes on display in Wales for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Van Gogh self-portrait goes on display in Wales for the first time

By Press Association
Van Gogh’s Portrait of the Artist has gone on display at the National Museum Cardiff after being loaned from the Musee D’Orsay in Paris (Museum Wales/PA)
A Van Gogh self-portrait has gone on display in Cardiff for the first time, forming the centrepiece of an exhibition exploring whether such pieces are the original selfies.

The artwork, from 1887 and entitled Portrait of the Artist, has been loaned from the Musee D’Orsay in Paris and is on show at the National Museum Cardiff for the Drych ar yr Hunlun/Art of the Selfie event.

It is joined by pieces from a selection of artists from the national collection of Wales, including Rembrandt, Brenda Chamberlain, Francis Bacon, Bedwyr Williams and Anya Paintsil.

The works showcase different methods and artistic approaches to the concept of the self-portrait, used by artists throughout history to explore their identities and express themselves to the world.

Van Gogh, who lived from 1853 to 1890, painted more than 35 self-portraits and is arguably one of the most recognisable faces in Western art.

Dr Kath Davies, director of collections and research at Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, said: “We are delighted to welcome Van Gogh’s self-portrait to National Museum Cardiff.

“I am sure visitors to the museum will enjoy seeing this work by one of the world’s best-known painters displayed alongside paintings by artists from our collection here in Wales.”

She added: “Self-portraits and selfies are two different things, but they do have something in common – both are used to show who you are as a person.

“We would like to encourage visitors to feel inspired by the exhibition and take their own self-portraits in all kinds of creative ways.”

Art of the Selfie exhibition at National Museum Cardiff
As part of the loan, La Parisienne by Renoir will be available to see in the Musee D’Orsay from March 26 as part of the Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism exhibition.

The agreement closes the Welsh Government’s dedicated year of Wales in France, which has linked trade, culture and sport between the two countries.

Visitors are being encouraged to pay what they can for tickets to the exhibition, which runs from March 16 2024 to January 26 2025.