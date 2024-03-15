Shortlist revealed for comedy award chosen by Sir Billy Connolly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Shortlist revealed for comedy award chosen by Sir Billy Connolly

By Press Association
Sir Billy Connolly will select the winner of the comedy award named in his honour (PA)
Sir Billy Connolly will select the winner of the comedy award named in his honour (PA)

Comedians Craig Hill, Susie McCabe and Zara Gladman are among those shortlisted for a comedy award chosen by Sir Billy Connolly.

Raymond Mearns, Rosco McClelland and Susan Riddell are also on the shortlist for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.

It is the only official award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF), which started on Wednesday, and the winner will be revealed at the closing comedy gala on Saturday March 30.

An independent panel of judges – including Barbie star Sharon Rooney and 2023 award winner Janey Godley – reviewed applications to draw up the shortlist and Sir Billy, affectionately known as the Big Yin, will choose the winner.

Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award
Janey Godley won the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award last year (Glasgow International Comedy Festival/PA)

Hill said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated for this award, not only because it’s about the spirit of Glasgow, which definitely feeds into the way I look at life and the things I laugh at, but it’s in the name of Glasgow’s comedy hero Billy Connolly.

“It’s an honour to be nominated for an award in his name. When it comes to awards, this is the Big Yin.”

Mearns said: “Surprised and delighted to be nominated for this award.

“To make my living as a stand-up is already a dream come true and coming from Glasgow with Billy Connolly as my inspiration, I was able to stand on the shoulders of a giant.”

Riddell said she was “absolutely buzzing” to be nominated, while McClelland joked the spirit of Sir Billy “visited me in a dream” to tell him he had been shortlisted.

Susan Riddell
Susan Riddell is among those shortlisted (Glasgow International Comedy Festival/PA)

McCabe said the nomination is a “massive honour”, and TikTok star Gladman, known for her “west end mum” persona, said: “I am in complete shock. For Sir Billy Connolly to even read my name on a piece of paper is a huge honour.

“My Glasgow west end mum will be boasting about this for years to come.”

Festival director Krista MacDonald congratulated those shortlisted.

She said: “The calibre of entries was outstanding so it’s a real achievement to be recognised in this way.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the shortlist and final winner at this year’s comedy gala.

“We’re thrilled to open the metaphorical doors of this year’s GICF as it officially gets under way in more than 50 venues across the city.

“As we celebrate 21 years of the festival, it’s fitting that we do so with the event’s biggest year ever – with over 560 comedy shows set to take place across 19 days.”

Frankie Boyle, Frank Skinner and Elaine C Smith are among those performing at the festival.