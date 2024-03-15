New Doctor Who series starring Ncuti Gatwa to begin in May

The new series of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa is to begin on May 11, the BBC has announced.

The 15th Doctor, played by Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, first appeared on screen together during the Christmas Day special.

A double bill of the long-running show will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

Are you ready for this? 😉 Watch #DoctorWho on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available. pic.twitter.com/58qo0VDawJ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 15, 2024

A new episode will be available on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturdays before airing during a primetime slot on BBC One each week.

Those outside of the UK will be able to stream the programme on Disney+ from May 10.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together.

“Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second.”

Gatwa, who has also appeared in blockbuster film Barbie, made his first appearance on the sci-fi show during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

Join the Doctor and Ruby for new adventures! 🌟 Doctor Who premieres with two episodes on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available. pic.twitter.com/AhJKSe8qsX — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 15, 2024

David Tennant, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

During The Giggle it was expected that Tennant’s Doctor would regenerate into Gatwa, but instead the Time Lord bi-generated and split in two.

The new season will see the return of Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, who starred as Rose Noble in the 60th anniversary episodes.

Michelle Greenidge will return as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma, Bafta TV award winner Lenny Rush and Glee actor Jonathan Groff will also star.