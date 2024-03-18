Elizabeth Hurley on being directed by son: It’s liberating to work with family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Elizabeth Hurley on being directed by son: It’s liberating to work with family

By Press Association
Elizabeth Hurley said she found it ‘liberating’ to be directed by her son Damian in a new film (Doug Peters/PA)
Elizabeth Hurley has said she found it “liberating” to be directed by her son in a new film.

The actress and 21-year-old Damian Hurley, her son with American businessman Steve Bing, were asked by Access Hollywood about him taking photos of her in a bikini for her beachwear line.

V & A Summer Party – London
Elizabeth Hurley said it was ‘liberating’ to be directed by her son in new film Strictly Confidential (Ian West/PA)

Model Damian said: “People find this really controversial… Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life.

“So, to us, it’s not a thing, it’s just part of business. She takes my photos, I take hers.”

He made his debut as a film director with the forthcoming Strictly Confidential, which sees Elizabeth’s character in romantic scenes with actress Pear Chiravara.

Elizabeth, best known for starring in Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery and Bedazzled, said Damian takes images for her fashion brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach and that he “looks out for me”.

The 58-year-old added: “Who likes being photographed in bikinis? No-one, even when you’re 22 and fabulous.. but it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for me, which was the same on this movie in a way.

“The things that his script needed me to do weren’t necessarily things I’d always done in movies many times before.

“But having him there meant that I felt safe and looked-after, and I knew, in the production and in the post, he’d look after me.

“So actually it’s kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again.”

British Soap Awards 2019
Hollyoaks star Lauren McQueen also appears in Strictly Confidential (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Damian said he was approached to make Strictly Confidential after an executive at Lionsgate saw his short film, The Boy On The Beach, which also starred his mother.

He said he has been making films since he was a child and was “terrified” before making his first feature, about a woman who is obsessed with her best friend’s death.

However, he said he felt in his “comfort zone” because they “didn’t have time” during the short shoot to think about many things.

“Thank God I had you (my mother) to do it with. I don’t think I would have survived that one,” he added.

Strictly Confidential, which Damian wrote as well as directing, also stars The Evermoor Chronicles actress Georgia Lock, Freddie Thorp from Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen.

The film will be released on April 4.