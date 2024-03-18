XR demonstrators throw fake oil in GB News protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

XR demonstrators throw fake oil in GB News protest

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters outside GB News studios at The Point, in Paddington, west London (PA)
Just Stop Oil protesters outside GB News studios at The Point, in Paddington, west London (PA)

GB News has been branded a “puppet TV station” for the fossil fuel industry by Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists who hurled fake oil outside the channel’s main studio.

Protesters threw the dark paint, which was made to look like oil, outside the entrance of the building in west London, as another activist who was wearing a “dark face of money” mask sat on top of a hastily-erected tripod dangling a Pinocchio-style puppet.

About a dozen protesters then stood in silence outside the building in Paddington as office workers arriving for the day shift were re-directed to another entrance.

Just Stop Oil protest
Protesters outside GB News studios in Paddington, London (Philip Toscano/PA)

XR said the protest was highlighting GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall’s links to the fossil fuel industry, and also demanding an end to what it called a “torrent of climate lies and disinformation” on the channel.

Sir Paul is chairman and chief investment officer of Marshall Wace, a hedge fund with some £45 billion under management.

Other protesters stood at the entrance holding placards depicting the faces of GB News presenters including Nigel Farage, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Richard Tice and Lee Anderson, as well as Sir Paul, with the word “extremist” written beneath each of them.

Just Stop Oil protest
GB News declined to comment on the demonstration (Philip Toscano/PA)

Jon Fuller, one of the XR team outside GB News, claimed the station is “sowing climate doubt and confusion”.

XR said it had launched another protest on Monday morning  at the offices of Marshall Wace in central London.

They said that two of its activists had climbed the portico above the main doors and strung out a giant banner reading, “Marshall Wace: Cut the Ties To Fossil Fuels”.

Another group of protesters sprayed the front windows with a black “oil” spray.

GB News said there would be “no comment”, when asked about the demonstration.