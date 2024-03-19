Ewan McGregor: People in Scotland tell me to remember where I come from

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor: People in Scotland tell me to remember where I come from

By Press Association
Ewan McGregor has spoken about leaving Scotland at the age of 17 (Ian West/PA)
Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor has said that people from Scotland still tell him “to remember where I come from”.

The Star Wars actor, 52, who was born in Perthshire, said he is Scottish “wherever I am in the world”.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I left Scotland at 17 to go to drama school in London.

“I haven’t lived in Britain since 2008, I’ve been living in the States.”

Ewan McGregor
“It was hard to leave Scotland,” he added.

“There’s a sense you’re turning your back.

“People in Scotland to this day tell me to remember where I come from.

“I know where I come from! I don’t need anybody to remind me.

“It’s this feeling of you’re not Scottish enough.

“I’m Scottish wherever I am in the world. I’m always Scottish!.”

McGregor is starring in the upcoming Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman In Moscow alongside his second wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead and spoke about the importance of using an intimacy co-ordinator on set.

The actor plays Alexander Rostov in the historical fiction drama about a Russian aristocrat who is spared from death and put under house arrest while the Bolshevik Revolution plays out.

Winstead, 39, who is known for playing Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, portrays Anna Urbanova – who seduces Alexander.

McGregor said: “We did have an intimacy co-ordinator!

“It’s still necessary, because it’s also about the crew, and it’s odd to be naked in front of people, it’s odd to be intimate in front of the camera.

“If you were doing a dance scene, you’d have a choreographer.

“It’s an important part of the work now, because it’s somebody that the director and actors meet in the middle.”

Ewan McGregor
The Scottish actor also appeared alongside American actress Winstead in the TV series Fargo.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed a child together in 2021 and got married in 2022.

Prior to this he was married to production designer Eve Mavrakis for more than two decades.

The full interview is available in the Radio Times.