I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson among those making Soccer Aid debut

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson is to make his debut at Soccer Aid as he joins the 2024 England team at the charity event.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, who lives near to where the match is taking place at Stamford Bridge, said this was his “actual dream coming true”.

He joins a number of other debutants who will be taking to Chelsea FC’s home stadium in June to raise money for Unicef, including Strictly Come Dancing finalist Bobby Brazier and The Crown’s Erin Doherty.

Sam Thompson will make his debut this year (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA))

Thompson said: “From watching Chelsea in the stands throughout my life, to walking out at Stamford Bridge and playing in front of thousands of fans!

“As pretty much everyone knows, I am a massive Chelsea fan, so I can’t quite believe this is actually happening.

“I know everyone must say this – but this is my actual dream coming true!

“I live around the corner from Stamford Bridge and have been to so many Chelsea games over the years, watching my heroes – I can’t quite believe I’m about to play with some of them.

“I mean Frank Lampard is a living legend and he’s my manager – it’s insane!

Bobby Brazier is playing for England at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

“As you all know, I’m a pretty excitable character but this has put me on a new level!

“This is a brilliant family day out which I am honoured to be part of.”

Soap star Brazier, 20, said: “To have the opportunity to take part in this year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef is amazing!

“We all know what a great cause this is and you can help support it too – tickets are on sale today.

“I’m hoping that all my dance training will help with my endurance when I’m up against Usain Bolt and company!

“It might even give me the twinkle toes needed for some silky skills – we’ll see!”

The Crown’s Erin Doherty will take to the pitch (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

Those returning to Soccer Aid to play in the England team include former England footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, musician Tom Grennan, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, Olympian Sir Mo Farah and The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker.

They will also be joined by Thompson, Doherty, and Brazier.

Those returning to play in the Soccer Aid World XI FC team include Olympic runner Usain Bolt, comedian Maisie Adam, radio presenter Roman Kemp, comedian Lee Mack and Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Music star Robbie Williams, who co-founded the concept which raises money for children around the world, will also return to the pitch and be a part of this year’s England management team.

England have won five times since the games began in 2006 and their last victory came in 2018, while the Soccer Aid World XI FC have won the fixture seven times and are on a record five-year winning streak.

Robbie Williams is part of the England Management Team at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures/PA)

This year’s show will be hosted by Unicef UK ambassador and This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary, who will be joined by sports presenter and former footballer Alex Scott.

English broadcaster Sam Matterface will return as commentator, with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling on co-comms duty.

This year the England team will take to the pitch in a specially commissioned Euro 96 kit while the Soccer Aid World XI FC will wear Adidas and a limited edition kit.

More famous faces will be revealed in the coming weeks and a half-time entertainment show will also be announced.

Soccer Aid will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX when the match takes place on June 9.