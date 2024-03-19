Museum labelling Margaret Thatcher a villain is not right – Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Museum labelling Margaret Thatcher a villain is not right – Culture Secretary

By Press Association
Victoria and Albert Museum (John Walton/PA)
Victoria and Albert Museum (John Walton/PA)

The Culture Secretary has raised concerns about an exhibit in the Victoria and Albert Museum which appears to describe former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher as among “contemporary villains”.

The puppet of Baroness Thatcher, which was used in satirical production Spitting Image, is being shown at the London museum as part of a Laughing Matters display.

The V&A has said that the exhibit’s text will be reviewed and it will “update the wording if necessary”.

When asked about the museum reportedly labelling Baroness Thatcher alongside Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and al-Qaeda plotter Osama bin Laden on LBC, Lucy Frazer said: “Yes I saw that and I didn’t think that that was appropriate.”

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/24 – Press Conference – Hilton Islington
Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (James Manning/PA)

She also said: “Well, I think in describing objects, in museums and galleries, I think the creator has an important role to look at history to make sure that their objects are understood. But these are matters for those individual institutions.”

The Government “recently put out some guidance on history and how you explain history”, Ms Frazer also said.

She added: “And I’m very much in favour overall of not whitewashing history.”

In October, her department published new guidance to ensure historic statues which have been subject to removal campaigns are kept in place following a depiction of 17th century merchant and slave trader Edward Colston being pushed into Bristol Harbour in 2020.

The Horror Show!
A Margaret Thatcher puppet from Spitting Image (Yui Mok/PA)

A V&A spokesperson said:  “The V&A is always open to feedback from our visitors.

“In response to some concerns around a caption in the Punch and Judy case of our Laughing Matters display – telling the story of British satire and comedy – we will review the relevant label text and update the wording if necessary.”

According to the Independent, a V&A description read: “Punch and Judy is seen as traditionally British, but it evolved from the 16th-century Italian street performance commedia dell’arte.

“Although aimed at a family audience, the original narrative in its Victoria heyday featured domestic violence, hangings and racist caricatures – a jarring and inacceptable combination for modern audiences.

“Over the years, the evil character in this seaside puppet show has shifted from the Devil to unpopular public figures including Adolf Hitler, Margaret Thatcher and Osama bin Laden, to offer contemporary villains.”