James Corden to ‘test’ Motherland star in play as he makes London stage return

James Corden will make his return to the London stage in a new political drama later this year.

The British comedian and Tony-winning actor, 45, will be seen in The Constituent from June when the play makes its world premiere at the Old Vic Theatre.

Best known for Gavin & Stacey and as the ex-presenter of The Late Late Show With James Corden, he had earlier theatre success with Alan Bennett’s The History Boys before reprising his role in the 2006 film as Anthony “Tony” Timms.

Anna Maxwell Martin (James Manning/PA)

In The Constituent, Corden is taking on the role of “man in crisis” opposite Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin as a hard-working MP, who sits on the opposition backbenches.

Her “ideals of public office are tested by the demands” of Corden’s character, an ex-serviceman whose life is in “free fall”, the production says.

The play is written by Joe Penhall, who wrote Sunny Afternoon – which won four Olivier Awards, and is directed by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus.

Warchus said: “In a theatre once mainly renowned for classic revivals, I’m excited to present The Old Vic’s 25th world premiere since my tenure began in 2015 – this urgently topical new play from Joe Penhall set in a local MP’s constituency office.

“In a landscape of increasing threat, what place is there for empathy? Is an open door policy now dependent on stab vests?”

The Constituent is set to “deconstructs politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety”.

Also announced for the cast is Zachary Hart, who appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin and Masters Of The Air.

Penhall said: “I began writing this play four years ago, as I became fascinated and appalled by the growing antipathy towards elected politicians.

“But during lockdown it looked like theatre was done for, so when I showed a rough first draft to Matthew and he had such a confident vision for it, I was simultaneously thrilled and doubtful of our chances.

“It’s beyond exciting to be finally doing it and I feel utterly indebted to The Old Vic and everyone involved for getting us here.”

Matthew Warchus (Suzan Moore/PA)

Corden has also seen acclaim for his acting abilities when he starred in the National Theatre, West End and Broadway runs of the production of One Man, Two Guvnors.

The role earned him a best actor Tony Award in 2012 for his Broadway performance.

He was also nominated for an Olivier Award for the slapstick version of Carlo Goldoni’s 18th century comedy.

The Constituent is at The Old Vic from June 13 to August 10.