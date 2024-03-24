Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Colman says she would be paid more if she was a man

By Press Association
Olivia Colman has said she would be paid more if she was a man (Yui Mok/PA)
Olivia Colman has said she would be paid more if she was a man (Yui Mok/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has hit out at gender pay disparity, saying she would get “paid more” if she was a man.

The British star, known as the late Queen in The Crown and for The Favourite as the 18th century monarch Anne, also dismissed suggestions that male actors encourage cinemagoers to watch movies.

Colman was asked on CNN’s Christiane Amanpour programme about women being taken more seriously in Hollywood.

European premiere of Wicked Little Letters – London
Olivia Colman, Anjana Vasan, Thea Sharrock and Jessie Buckley (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Research suggests that they’ve (women have) always been big box office draws… don’t get me started on the pay disparity but male actors get paid more because they used to say they draw in the audiences and actually, that hasn’t been true for decades.

“But they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

Colman added: “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Coleman, I’d be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am… I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference… do the maths.”

She was on the news show to talk about Wicked Little Letters, which she stars in alongside Irish actress Jessie Buckley and looks at the true story of poisoned pen messages that hit the town of Littlehampton in West Sussex in the 1920s.

Both actresses were previously in The Lost Daughter together, where Colman played a mother reflecting on her past, and earned Buckley her first Oscar nod.

Colman received her second Academy Award nod for leading actress for the drama in 2021 following her taking home the same award for The Favourite in 2018.

She was also given an actress in a supporting role nomination for The Father, which saw Sir Anthony Hopkins play a man with dementia, in 2020.