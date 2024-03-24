Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘impending grief’ of children leaving home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘impending grief’ of children leaving home

By Press Association
Gwyneth Paltrow. (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gwyneth Paltrow has said she feels “impending grief” as her children leave home as adults.

The Oscar-winning actress shares a daughter, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17, with her former partner and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow has gone on to marry TV producer and screenwriter Brad Falchuk, who she has worked on the American musical show Glee and Netflix drama The Politician.

Music of the Spheres tour
Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who shares two children with Paltrow (Suzan Moore/PA)

When asked how she feels about her step-son Brody Falchuk and son Moses going to university by the Sunday Times, Paltrow said: “On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief.

“On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

The US actress, 51, also said that she has been “so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood” that it has become “central” to her life.

Paltrow, who also runs the lifestyle brand Goop, added: “I don’t know even how to articulate it. It’s like the guiding force. It’s what I return to. I observe a lot of my friends who’ve had kids who’ve gone off to college.

“Your kid.. it changes and, you know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it’s not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I’m just trying to be open to what that means.”

Her daughter Apple has previously departed for college.

Paltrow wed British musician Martin in 2003, and they announced in March 2014 their “conscious uncoupling”.

The former couple, who have remained close since the split, used the phrase in a statement to announce their divorce, which was later finalised in 2016.

Paltrow reportedly met Falchuk on the set of Glee and they married in 2018.