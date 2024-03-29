Man arrested after death of Gogglebox star Gilbey released under investigation

A man arrested in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey after a fall at work has been released by police under investigation.

The man, who is in his 40s and from the Witham area of Essex, was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after Gilbey reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

Essex Police said they were called to an incident in Shoebury in Southend-on-Sea, where a man had died after falling from a height.

It has launched a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and inquiries are ongoing.

Gilbey, 40, was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

A Gogglebox spokesperson previously said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”