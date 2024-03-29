Louis Gossett Jr ‘paved way for black actors’, say Color Purple cast in tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Gossett Jr ‘paved way for black actors’, say Color Purple cast in tribute

By Press Association
The American actor’s last role was in the 2023 remake of the film (Richard Shotwell/AP)
American actor Louis Gossett Jr has been hailed as a “true legend and great” and for “paving the way for black actors” by the cast of The Color Purple following his death at the age of 87.

He won the supporting actor Academy Award for An Officer And A Gentleman, the first black man to take home the gong, when he starred opposite Richard Gere and Debra Winger in the 1982 romance drama.

Gossett Jr also won an Emmy for his role in the 1977 US series Roots, which depicted the horrors of slavery, as the musician Fiddler.

His death was confirmed to the AP news agency by his first cousin Neal L Gossett who said he had died in Santa Monica, California, on Friday morning.

Gossett Jr’s last role was in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple, which is a reimagining of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

In it, he played Ol’ Mister Johnson, who is father of Albert “Mister” Johnson (Colman Domingo) and father-in-law to the main character, Celie Harris (Fantasia Barrino).

Louis Gossett Jr, right, with actress Beverly Todd (Ian West/PA)

An Instagram post by Domingo said: “We lost a true great. A true legend. What an honour to have been able to give him his flowers on his last day of his final film The Color Purple where he played my father.

“Fantasia sang it best … He ran his race for us. We are forever indebted. May we stand firmly on his shoulders. Lift him up today. RIP”

Barrino also wrote: “Louis Gossett Jr, what an awesome man you were and the stories you told us, I’ll never, ever forget. You left behind so many tokens for us and paved the way for black actors and actresses. You will be missed, but man did you live a blessed life.”

The new film was produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, who starred and directed the 1985 version, respectively, as well as Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Gossett Jr also appeared in TV movies including The Story Of Satchel Paige, Backstairs At The White House, The Josephine Baker Story, for which he won a Golden Globe, and Roots Revisited.

He was also known for the 2019 show of superhero drama Watchmen, where he played Hooded Justice/Will Reeves, and series Sadat, where he played the former president of Egypt, Anwar Sadat.