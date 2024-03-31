Lucy Spraggan announces engagement and says Simon Cowell will give her away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lucy Spraggan announces engagement and says Simon Cowell will give her away

By Press Association
Lucy Spraggan has announced she is getting married (Ian West/PA)
X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has revealed she is engaged to be married and said that Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, who appeared on the reality singing show in 2012, announced in an Instagram post that she will marry her girlfriend Emilia Smith in June.

It comes after Spraggan told Fabulous Magazine that she had asked Cowell, 64, to give her away while she was staying with him and his fiancee Lauren Silverman.

On social media, Spraggan shared a reel of photos and said she now fully appreciates the phrase “when you know you know”.

“It wasn’t until I fell in love with my friend of 10 years that I truly felt it”, she said.

Spraggan said Smith had “spent hours on the phone” with her during her “darkest days” and sent her 48 Tunnock’s Tea Cakes while she was writing her book.

“I am so thankful that the universe gave me you, Emilia”, she said.

“I was immensely thankful when you were just my friend and I cannot begin to describe the gratitude I have to experience your love in a different way.

“Every single part of life has had to happen in order to be standing right beside you now and I honestly would not live any other kind of alternative even if I could.

Emeralds and Ivy Ball – London
Lucy Spraggan with fellow former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“People say ‘I don’t know what I did to deserve you’ but I’ve told you before, I think everything I’ve ever done has lead me to you. You were the prize.

“All the hard work and all the survival got us both to where we were supposed to be: thriving beside each other.

“You are without doubt the hottest, most cool, talented, hardworking, kind and spiritual soul I’ve ever come across and it is the world’s greatest privilege to be with you.”

She ended the post: “I can’t wait to start life as a team.

“I can’t think of a better way to start a marriage than 10 years of friendship first.”

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine about the engagement, Spraggan said: “Emilia and I were those friends who said: ‘If we’re not married by the time we’re 40, we’ll get married to each other,’ and somehow, this deep friendship opened up into attraction.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 auditions – London
Simon Cowell arriving for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (Ian West/PA)

Discussing how she asked Cowell to walk her down the aisle, she said: “We’d been staying at Simon and Lauren’s house for a few days.

“One morning, Simon was about to get in the sea and I said: ‘Will you give me away?’ and he replied: ‘Yeah!’. He went off for a swim and when he came back, he said: ‘I’d absolutely love to. It would be an honour’.”

Spraggan had previously revealed that an apology from Cowell paved the way for her healing process, nearly a decade after she was raped, in her explosive memoir Process: Finding My Way Through (2023).

In the book she said she was raped in her hotel room by a porter who used a traceable keycard to gain access. He pleaded guilty and was given a 10-year jail sentence.

The music mogul’s apology came after she wrote to the companies behind The X Factor: ITV, Fremantle and Syco, Cowell’s company, detailing her experience in 2012.

Spraggan was previously married to Georgina Gordon, whom she had met shortly after her X Factor stint, and in November 2019 she announced they had split after three years of marriage.