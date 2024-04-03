Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she married Malcolm McRae in secret ceremony in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she married Malcolm McRae in secret ceremony in 2022

By Press Association
Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for roles in films such as Last Night In Soho and Emma (Doug Peters/PA)
Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed she secretly married her partner Malcolm McRae two years ago in a ceremony in New Orleans.

The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, shared previously unseen photos from the big day in 2022, including “anatomically correct” cakes shaped like human hearts, complete with pools of blood.

She wrote: “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans.

“The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.

“Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love… you’re the coolest.

“N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

She added that her Dior wedding dress, embellished with hummingbirds and thistles, was “beautifully embroidered with our love story.”

Model Cara Delevingne, who is currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret, was among the guests at the wedding, the photos reveal.

A video shows the actress covering her face with her veil in front of a backdrop covered with candles.

US musician McRae, frontman of the rock band More, shared his own photos from the day and wrote: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

It was rumoured the couple had tied the knot in October 2023, when photos emerged of a celebration in Italy, which was reported to be their wedding.

Photos from their Italian event show Taylor-Joy apparently wearing the same dress seen in pictures from the New Orleans ceremony.

Taylor-Joy, who was born in the US but moved to London at the age of six, where she went to school, is best known for her roles in films such as The Witch, Last Night In Soho and Emma.

She will next be seen in Mad Max spin-off Furiosa.