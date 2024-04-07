Hairy Bikers star Si King thanks motorcyclists honouring Dave Myers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hairy Bikers star Si King thanks motorcyclists honouring Dave Myers

By Press Association
Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

TV chef Si King has thanked those taking part in a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, saying “he would have loved it”.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In memory of the late TV star, motorcyclists from across the country are meeting up on Sunday morning to ride in a convoy together to pay tribute and raise funds for cancer research.

A message from King was posted on the Hairy Bikers Instagram account on Sunday ahead of the ride, alongside a photo of the motorcyclists stationed at the initial meeting point.

The statement said: “I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way.

“He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched.

“Love to you all, be safe.”

The ride, organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, will begin in Beverley Market Place in Yorkshire before moving through various north Yorkshire towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering.

After two and half hours, the route is planned to end in the seaside town of Scarborough in the afternoon.

A Facebook page for the event notes the ride is due to be marshalled and local police have been informed.

Dave Myers death
Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA)

It also says they are expecting possibly up to 3,000 bikes to take part due to the interest expressed on the event page.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ earned himself a loyal following alongside King with their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went.

The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

The bearded duo filmed many cooking series and specials for the BBC, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

King and Myers’ last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and they published more than 25 cookery books.