Hairy Bikers star Si King thanks motorcyclists honouring Dave Myers

TV chef Si King has thanked those taking part in a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, saying “he would have loved it”.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In memory of the late TV star, motorcyclists from across the country are meeting up on Sunday morning to ride in a convoy together to pay tribute and raise funds for cancer research.

A message from King was posted on the Hairy Bikers Instagram account on Sunday ahead of the ride, alongside a photo of the motorcyclists stationed at the initial meeting point.

The statement said: “I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way.

“He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched.

“Love to you all, be safe.”

The ride, organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, will begin in Beverley Market Place in Yorkshire before moving through various north Yorkshire towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering.

After two and half hours, the route is planned to end in the seaside town of Scarborough in the afternoon.

A Facebook page for the event notes the ride is due to be marshalled and local police have been informed.

Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West (BBC/South Shore Productions/PA)

It also says they are expecting possibly up to 3,000 bikes to take part due to the interest expressed on the event page.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ earned himself a loyal following alongside King with their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went.

The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

The bearded duo filmed many cooking series and specials for the BBC, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

King and Myers’ last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and they published more than 25 cookery books.