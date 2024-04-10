Brooklyn Peltz Beckham praises ‘absolute angel’ Nicola on second anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham praises ‘absolute angel’ Nicola on second anniversary

By Press Association
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. (Ian West/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has praised his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on their second wedding anniversary.

The couple married in a glamorous Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022 with Brooklyn’s mother, former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and father, ex-England footballer David Beckham, in attendance.

The 25-year-old former male model wrote on Instagram: “Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx.

“I love you my forever girl.”

Below the post, which featured images of Brooklyn and Nicola tying the knot two years ago and getting ready, Victoria sent a message saying: “Love you both.”

David also wrote: “Happy Anniversary you two.”

They both echoed these messages by positing similar Instagram stories.

On Nicola’s Instagram page, she shared an image of her about to kiss Brooklyn under her veil along with other pictures of their momentous day.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary my love. I can’t believe it’s been two years since we got married.

“I love you with all my heart and everyday my love for you gets more and more. thank you for being my best friend – I love our forever playdate.”

In June 2020, they became engaged but had to postpone their marriage date due to Covid-19.

Brooklyn, who has been a model, photographer and chef, describes himself on social media as an entrepreneur.

His wife is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

The 29-year-old actress has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, science fiction film Transformers: Age Of Extinction and recently directed the drama Lola – which she also stars in.