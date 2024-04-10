Deacon Blue to headline charity gig in aid of Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deacon Blue to headline charity gig in aid of Palestine

By Press Association
Deacon Blue are set to play the upcoming charity concert in aid of Palestinians affected by the war (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Deacon Blue are set to play the upcoming charity concert in aid of Palestinians affected by the war (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish musicians are to come together in solidarity with Palestinian families who have been affected by the Gaza conflict.

A concert will be held at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall next month, with all profits going to the British charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, which provides medical services in the West Bank, Gaza, and advocates for Palestinians’ human rights and dignity.

Deacon Blue, Capercaillie, James Grant, formerly of Love and Money, and Siobhan Miller are among the line-up.

Also performing is Scots folk band Rura, Admiral Fallow, Duncan Chisholm and Kitti.

Poets Jim Mackintosh and Julie MacNeill will read some of their works to the crowd, as well as read new works from poets who are currently in Gaza.

Lorraine McIntosh of Deacon Blue said: “Since the awful events of October 7 we have looked on in growing horror at the destruction of Gaza and its infrastructure and the senseless death of over 30,000 innocent people.

“The only thing we can do to help in any small way is to raise money.

“With the destruction of practically all medical facilities in Gaza, we have chosen to support the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians who have a long history of delivering emergency healthcare to the people on the ground in Gaza where help is needed most.

“Our decision in no way lessens our horror at what happened on October 7, and we join millions around the world in calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Donald Shaw of Capercaillie added: “Capercaillie performed in the West Bank, Palestine back in the late 80s as part of a Middle East tour.

“We felt honoured to be welcomed by such wonderful people full of pride in their culture and resilience in the face of conflict.

“Performing on this gig for Gaza alongside these great artists on May 1 to raise even a modest offering feels like the least we can do to show our support in their hour of need.”

The concert takes place on Wednesday May 1.

Tickets are available here.