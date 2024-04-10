Kirsten Dunst: New film Civil War is a warning to not take democracy for granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Kirsten Dunst: New film Civil War is a warning to not take democracy for granted

By Press Association
Kirsten Dunst attends a special screening of Civil War (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kirsten Dunst attends a special screening of Civil War (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kirsten Dunst has said her new film about a civil war that breaks out in the US is a “warning” not to “take your democracy for granted”.

The Spider-Man star, 41, plays a photojournalist in Civil War, which is set in a dystopian near future where the country has become a dictatorship under a president in his third term.

Written and directed by British author Alex Garland, the film follows a group of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach Washington DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Asked if she feared this kind of story could become a reality, Dunst told the PA news agency: “There’s discourse all over the world, so it felt real the way we were making the film.

“This is like ‘don’t take your democracy for granted’ and really about humanity and seeing each other as people rather than taking these extreme positions behind your phone or computers.

“I think that this is a warning, in a way, and an anti-war film, for me.”

Garland said he wanted to put journalists at the centre of the film because he wanted to make them the “heroes”.

He added: “I felt journalists have been under attack in a really complicated way for quite a long time and people, in many ways, don’t trust them anymore.

Civil War special screening – London
Kirsten Dunst and Alex Garland (Aaron Chown/PA)

“But there are journalists out there doing incredibly good work, and the question is not whether they’re doing good work or not, it’s why is their good work not getting traction?

“And why are they being attacked in the way they’re being attacked? So I wanted just to put them at the heart of it.

“I grew up around journalists, my dad worked on a newspaper. So I like journalists, and I think they’re necessary and important.”

Civil War is released in UK cinemas on April 12.