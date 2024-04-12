Harry and Meghan spotted hand in hand before charity polo match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan spotted hand in hand before charity polo match

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, in Florida (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted smiling and walking hand in hand ahead of Harry’s fundraising polo match in Florida.

Harry wore white trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket – while Meghan sported a cream halterneck dress at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington on Friday.

The Sentebale Polo Cup is held every year in aid of Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 that supports young people and children living in southern Africa.

Royal Salute Polo Challenge
The duke captained the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Grand Champions Team, led by his good friend Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

Harry was seen playing in the match and sporting his team’s blue and white colours while wearing the number two on his sleeve.

Polo will be the subject of a new Netflix series which will see the duke and duchess acting as executive producers.

Royal Salute Polo Challenge
The show will be made by the couple’s Archewell Productions company and will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale as a response to the needs of children and young people living in Lesotho.

Royal Salute Polo Challenge
Sentebale has since expanded its operations to Botswana and works providing support for young people living with HIV, Aids and mental health issues and training related to career development, entrepreneurship and education.

Polo events have raised more than £11.4 million for the charity.