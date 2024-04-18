Audience ‘went mad’ when Just Stop Oil activists disrupted West End show – court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Audience ‘went mad’ when Just Stop Oil activists disrupted West End show – court

By Press Association
A performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre was stopped when activists stormed the stage on October 5 last year, the hearing was told (Just Stop Oil/PA)
The audience at a West End production of Les Miserables brought to a halt by Just Stop Oil protesters “went mad” and “started swearing”, a court has heard.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was stopped at about 9pm on October 5 last year when activists stormed the stage and locked themselves to the set, their trial was told.

The “angry” audience of around 1,000 people was asked to leave the auditorium before the performance was brought to a halt around an hour later, the court heard.

Noah Crane, left to right, Hannah Taylor, Hanan Ameur, Poppy Bliss and Lydia Gribbin
Noah Crane, left to right, Hannah Taylor, Hanan Ameur, Poppy Bliss and Lydia Gribbin deny aggravated trespass (James Manning/PA)

The estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £60,000, the court was told.

Hannah Taylor, 23, Lydia Gribbin, 28, Hanan Ameur, 22, Noah Crane, 18, and Poppy Bliss, 19, deny aggravated trespass.

Gribbin and Crane also deny causing criminal damage to the theatre’s orchestra pit netting, designed to protect the musicians from objects falling off the stage.

The netting suffered “structural damage” from the weight of two of the protesters standing on it during the incident, it is alleged.

Asked how the audience had reacted to the group disrupting the performance, theatre manager Daniel Lewis told Westminster Magistrates’ Court: “I heard frustration, I heard anger, I heard swearing.”

“The audience were singing to try and drown out the sound of the protest,” he added.

Mobile phone footage shown to the court showed theatregoers reacting angrily to the news the performance had been called off.

Just Stop Oil protest
Police attended the incident at the Sondheim Theatre on October 5 (Catherine Francoise/PA)

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of Do You Hear The People Sing?

One of the activists unfurled a flag with the “Just Stop Oil message” on it, the court heard, as others attached themselves to the stage.

They occupied the stage for around an hour before police were able to remove them, it is alleged.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal told the court: “Just prior to the interval, (the protesters) have risen from their seats and moved to the stage area.

“Gribbin and Crane climbed on netting covering the orchestra pit … it suffered structural damage.”

“The production was stopped … it was occupied for around an hour.”

Les Miserables company manager Matt Byham said a child actor had been on stage at the time of the protest.

In a written statement read to the court, he said: “I was angry they had done this while a child actor was on stage.”

The trial continues.