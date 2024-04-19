Squatters ‘will stay at Gordon Ramsay’s pub until evicted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Squatters ‘will stay at Gordon Ramsay’s pub until evicted’

By Press Association
Squatters return to the York & Albany pub (PA)
Squatters return to the York & Albany pub (PA)

Squatters will stay inside a Gordon Ramsay pub in London until they are evicted, according to a friend of those locked inside the building.

The group shut themselves in the York & Albany near Regent’s Park, north London, last week.

Lawyers for Gordon Ramsay Holdings International Limited (GRHI) have since got a High Court order securing possession of the premises.

The ruling paves the way for High Court enforcement officers to retake the Grade II listed building in the coming days.

Some of the squatters initially said they would comply with the ruling and four people left the premises on Friday .

A man who said he was a friend of the one of the squatters entered the York & Albany briefly on Friday and said afterwards that they would be staying put.

“They’re going to wait for the bailiff,” he said, adding: “That’s basically what they’re going to end up doing.”

Gordon Ramsay court case
Squatters leave the pub (PA)

The friend, who would not give his name but said he is a former squatter himself, said those inside the building were young, homeless and had been squatting in various locations for a long time.

“They are professional enough, have been doing it for years,” he said, adding: “The building looks f****** pristine inside.”

One of the squatters who left the premises returned on Friday accompanied by another man.

Squatters then boarded up windows and made hand gestures to reporters outside.

On Thursday, lawyers for GRHI were granted an order by Judge Simon Brown to retake the property.

Gordon Ramsay court case
Some of the squatters made rude gestures (PA)

Members of the Anarchist Association London Branch and the Camden Art Cafe have been with the squatters since they entered last week.

In a post on Instagram, the Camden Art Cafe said they would be leaving the premises but added: “We wish those left in the building the best of luck in their endeavours.”

The squatter group ran a cafe out of the building last week, handing out free food and drink to “the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification and parasitic projects like HS2″.

A squatter told the PA news agency: “We’re not bad people. I pay my taxes, I’ve got a job, I work in a pub.”

He added: “We just need a place to stay that’s it. We’re trying to do a good thing here.”

The former pub and hotel building is up for sale for £13 million, after a protracted legal battle between the Hell’s Kitchen frontman and film director Gary Love.

In 2007, Mr Love bought the freehold of the premises and then leased the pub to Mr Ramsay on a 25-year term for an annual rent of £640,000.

The celebrity chef attempted to free himself from the lease in 2015 but was unsuccessful in the High Court.