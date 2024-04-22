Warwick Davis apologises if social media message ’caused anyone concern’

Warwick Davis has apologised if his social media message “caused anyone concern”.

The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor’s wife Samantha Davis died aged 53 on March 24, and her death was announced last week.

Davis posted on Sunday saying: “I’m done here, signing off”, along with a heartbreak emoji.

Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x https://t.co/xErGh4RWXA — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) April 21, 2024

Following concern being raised, his children wrote a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The post said: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media.

“He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

Davis met his wife during the filming of 1988 fantasy movie Willow, in which he has a starring role as the hero Willow Ufgood. He later reprised the role in a 2022 Disney+ series.

Warwick Davis with wife Samantha, and daughter Annabelle (Yui Mok/PA)

They married in 1991 and co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

The couple also starred together in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Samantha played a goblin.

Davis played Professor Flitwick in all eight films in the film franchise and also portrayed the Gringotts Wizarding Bank goblin Griphook.