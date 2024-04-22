Warwick Davis apologises if social media message ’caused anyone concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warwick Davis apologises if social media message ’caused anyone concern’

By Press Association
Warwick Davis (Doug Peters/PA0
Warwick Davis has apologised if his social media message “caused anyone concern”.

The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor’s wife Samantha Davis died aged 53 on March 24, and her death was announced last week.

Davis posted on Sunday saying: “I’m done here, signing off”, along with a heartbreak emoji.

Following concern being raised, his children wrote a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The post said: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media.

“He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

Davis met his wife during the filming of 1988 fantasy movie Willow, in which he has a starring role as the hero Willow Ufgood. He later reprised the role in a 2022 Disney+ series.

British Academy Children’s Awards
Warwick Davis with wife Samantha, and daughter Annabelle (Yui Mok/PA)

They married in 1991 and co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

The couple also starred together in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Samantha played a goblin.

Davis played Professor Flitwick in all eight films in the film franchise and also portrayed the Gringotts Wizarding Bank goblin Griphook.