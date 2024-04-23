Family of young person at centre of Huw Edwards furore ‘still suffering’

The mother of the young person at the centre of the Huw Edwards furore has said their family is “still suffering” and “still have so many questions” following the newsreader’s resignation from the BBC.

Edwards left the BBC “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors” after 40 years of service, the corporation announced on Monday.

His resignation follows allegations that he paid the young person for sexually explicit photos.

Edwards, 62, has been absent from screens since the story first broke and his wife previously said he was receiving in-patient hospital care and suffering “serious mental health issues”.

Huw Edwards worked at the BBC for 40 years (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with The Sun, the mother of the young person said: “This isn’t the end for us.

“We’re also suffering and have been immensely for nearly a year.

“We still have so many questions and need the BBC to answer them.”

A statement from the BBC announcing Edwards’ resignation said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation, which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

In February the BBC apologised to the family after a review into how non-editorial complaints are handled at the corporation.

A report, commissioned in the wake of the scandal, found a need for “greater consistency” in how complaints are processed.

The mother told The Sun she needed to know from the BBC whether Edwards had cooperated with their additional investigation into his conduct.

She said: “We are worried that we won’t get answers now Huw’s resigned yet we desperately need them.

“If he’s been found to have done something wrong, no action can be taken. My heart is broken.”

She added: “This has been a traumatic time we feel hasn’t been resolved. We want closure. This doesn’t take us any closer to it.

“The BBC’s statement said it wants all parties to move on. We want that more than anything but how can we? I don’t think anyone appreciates the hell we’ve been through.

“He’s walked away but we are still living through this nightmare. It’s been a year of pain.”

Huw Edwards was the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader in 2022/23 (Chris Jackson/PA)

She added: “We feared this would happen. We can’t just have none of our questions answered. I just want my family to be reunited and for us all to get closure too.”

The family said they were sent an email from the BBC on Monday with its statement on Edwards.

It added: “Thank you for raising your concerns and participating in our investigation.”

Edwards was the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000-£439,999 in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s most recent annual report.

This was up from £410,000-£414,000 the year before and made him the fourth highest-paid employee on the overall list.

The BBC confirmed Edwards has not received a pay-off.

Edwards had long been a fixture in the corporation’s coverage of major political and royal events.

He presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) in 2011, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, and the funeral of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021.

He announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the BBC and presented coverage of her funeral.

He also anchored the BBC’s broadcast of the King’s coronation last year.

Huw Edwards anchored coverage of many royal events (BBC/PA)

The BBC News At Ten presenter was also the broadcaster’s voice at Trooping the Colour and the Festival of Remembrance, and took over election coverage from the long-serving David Dimbleby in 2019.

Questions will arise about who will take his place to anchor the coverage of the forthcoming general election.

The first King’s Speech in November 2023 was anchored by TV and radio presenter Nicky Campbell.

The family of the unnamed young person originally complained to the BBC about Edwards in May 2023, and Edwards was publicly named by his wife as the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations in July.

Edwards was suspended by the corporation but the Metropolitan Police said in July that no criminal offence had taken place.