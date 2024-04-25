Rare Cartier silver gift box from John Lennon and Yoko Ono to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Cartier silver gift box from John Lennon and Yoko Ono to be auctioned

By Press Association
The silver Cartier box will be offered at auction on May 15 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A rare Cartier silver engraved box commissioned by John Lennon and Yoko Ono for their close friends is set to go on sale as a piece of music history.

The pair’s “Double Fantasy” box was crafted as a Christmas gift which Ono personally gave to the Beatles star’s bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo shortly after his death in December 1980.

The cedar-encased box includes original accessories such as a blue pouch, outer case and paper wrapping, and reads inside “Double Fantasy Christmas 1980, NYC, John & Yoko”.

The piece is to be auctioned at Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, in Kent, on May 15, with an estimated value of £3,000 to £5,000.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed that only 12 of these exclusive boxes were ever made, making this piece an exceedingly rare find.

“Despite Lennon’s untimely demise, Yoko Ono fulfilled his wishes by distributing the gifts after Christmas, ensuring that his spirit of generosity and love continued to resonate.

“This unique example, bestowed upon the bank manager at the Bank of Tokyo, carries with it a heartfelt connection to the legendary musician and his enduring legacy.”