Jack Whitehall reacts to Prince of Wales branding his comedy ‘dad-like’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jack Whitehall reacts to Prince of Wales branding his comedy ‘dad-like’

By Press Association
Jack Whitehall was cited as an inspiration for ‘dad jokes’ by the Prince of Wales (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jack Whitehall was cited as an inspiration for ‘dad jokes’ by the Prince of Wales (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian Jack Whitehall has said the Prince Of Wales describing his comedy style as “dad-like” is an “outrageous shading”.

On Thursday, the future King made a surprise visit to a school in West Midlands after a pupil requested he come and learn about their mental health campaign.

During the trip, William was asked to join pupils from St Michael’s Church of England School in Sandwell for the light-hearted “dad joke” segment of their radio show, which seeks to tackle the stigma around male mental health.

In a pre-recorded piece, William told the listeners: “I’ve been asked to produce a dad joke, so I’m trying to channel Jack Whitehall, because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like.

“I think what I’ll do is I’ll say a joke which is Charlotte’s favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me.”

The royal said “knock knock” and when the pupils said “who’s there”, the royal replied “Interrupting cow” and as the group tried to say “interrupting cow who?” he made them laugh by saying “Mooo”.

Whitehall later posted a comedic video on Instagram of him reacting to the clip, where he can first be seen looking flattered that the royal was turning to him for inspiration.

As William brands his comedy style as “dad-like”, his face drops and he appears shocked.

As he listens to the Prince of Wales’s knock-knock joke, the comedian shakes his head with disapproval before picking up a notebook and scribbling down some words as he givens the camera a knowing look.

Prince of Wales visit to West Midlands
The Prince of Wales speaks with students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands (Oli Scarff/PA)

Alongside the post, he wrote: “An outrageous shading from the future King” and tagged the post “#DadJokes #theregoesmyknighthood”.

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt was among those to react to the post as she commented laughing emojis.

Comedian and actor Whitehall, 35, is known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating stand-up comedy sets and starring in the sitcom Bad Education.

He also gained further popularity after starring alongside his father, Michael Whitehall, 84, in the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which sees the duo travel around the world together.

Whitehall welcomed his first child with his partner, model Roxy Horner, last year.