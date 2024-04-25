Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan added to cast of Heartstopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan added to cast of Heartstopper

By Press Association
Jonathan Bailey has joined the cast of Heartstopper (Ian West/PA)
Actors Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of Heartstopper series three.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the Netflix show follows the lives of school boys Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they begin a relationship.

After the LGBTQ+ series launched on Netflix in April 2022 it developed a huge fan base and in 2023 Connor, 20, won the leading actor gong at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards for his role playing Nick.

In series three, Bridgerton star Bailey, 36, who won a Critic’s Choice Award this year for his role in LGBTQ+ drama Fellow Travelers, will make a cameo appearance as Instagram-famous classicist Jack Maddox.

Meanwhile, Atwell, 42, known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will join the Nelson family as Nick’s aunt Diane, while Back To Black actor Marsan, 55, will portray Charlie’s therapist Geoff.

Oseman, 29, said: “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family.

“Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship.

“Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist.

“And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One UK premiere
Hayley Atwell also starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Ian West/PA)

“It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman played Nick’s mum in the show but told US outlet Forbes in March that she would not be returning for series three as she “couldn’t fit it in”.

The series will follow Nick and Charlie as the summer holiday comes to an end and the pair start to think about their university choices.

Returning members of cast include William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and Doctor Who’s Yasmin Finney.

The eight-episode series will arrive onto Netflix in October.