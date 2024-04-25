Ncuti Gatwa says new Doctor Who series explores subcultures in British fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa says new Doctor Who series explores subcultures in British fashion

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa arrives for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has said the new series of the sci-fi show explores “subcultures of British fashion” through his character’s outfits.

The long-running BBC series will return to screens in May starring Gatwa, 31, as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor.

In the trailer for the upcoming series, the Time Lord and his new companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, can be seen in a variety of outfits from different time periods.

Millie Gibson, Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa arrive for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency, the Sex Education star said: “The Doctor, he loves his fashion. I think we tried to explore a lot of subcultures of British fashion through this iconic, institutional character.

“We thought ‘What a good opportunity to do so’. He’s got a lot of clothes.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show, said they would have been “mad” not to explore the Doctor’s sense of style given Gatwa’s good looks and fashion sense.

He told PA: “Weirdly, even before we cast him (Gatwa), this was something we wanted out of a new Doctor again.

“It’s quite strange that he wore the same clothes all the time. Although I say that as a middle-aged man who does wear the same clothes all the time, because that’s what men do.

Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday (BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA)

“But he’s not a man. He’s a Time Lord. So, we already wanted to kind of loosen that up.

“Lo and behold, we then cast a man who is – we cast him for his absolute brilliance and his acting talents – but at the same time, by coincidence, he is the world’s greatest clothes horse.

“I mean, he looks stunning in everything he wears, so we’d be mad not to explore that.

“Actually he’s wanted to explore that, and also Millie at his side with a great big range of looks.

“It kind of means you can always tell which episode you’re watching.

“‘This is the one where he wears that, this is the one where he wears that’ and it kind of tones every single episode.”

A double bill of the new series will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

A new episode will be available on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturdays before airing during a primetime slot on BBC One each week.

The first episode is called Space Babies and will be followed by The Devil’s Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, Dot And Bubble, Rogue, The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.

Those outside of the UK will be able to stream the programme on Disney+ from May 10 at 7pm ET.