Madame Tussauds to unveil figure of Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

Madame Tussauds has announced it will unveil a figure of the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, alongside a Whoniverse-themed set.

Doctor Who will return to screens in May, with the new waxwork to be put on display from July, after the final episode of the new series airs.

Scottish actor Gatwa, 31, said: “I’m very excited to be joining the iconic lineup at Madame Tussauds London. The process was amazing to witness, I can’t wait to see the final result.”

Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The Doctor Who star has worked with the attraction’s studio team to get his body measurements, head mould, and eye colours to capture his perfect likeness.

Other incarnations of the time-travelling alien including the fourth Time Lord, played by Tom Baker, and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, have also been turned into wax for the London attraction.

The 15th Doctor’s waxwork is the first to be announced for the museum’s new film and TV-themed zone, which will feature familiar on-screen characters including James Bond and ET when it opens this summer.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London said: “Doctor Who has been loved by millions around the globe for over 60 years.

Millie Gibson, Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa at the premiere of Doctor Who at the BFI Southbank in London (Ian West/PA)

“We all have our favourite Doctor and we’re beyond thrilled to see Ncuti Gatwa bring this next chapter to a new generation, and his star power to Madame Tussauds London.

“We can’t wait for Whovians – old and new – to get up close and ‘meet’ the Time Lord in his latest form.”

Jeff Parker, creative producer, BBC Studios, added: “It’s great to once again be working alongside the fantastic magic makers at Madame Tussauds London.

“It feels fitting that the longest-running sci-fi show in the world should have a place at one of London’s oldest and most iconic visitor attractions where we can be sure to give our global fanbase a chance to get up close to the Doctor.

“I can’t wait to see guest reactions when the installation is revealed.”

The series will launch with a double bill that will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will also air on the BBC.

Sex Education star Gatwa first appeared on screen as the Time Lord during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes which saw David Tennant return to play the 14th Doctor.

Gatwa’s Doctor met his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, during Christmas Day special The Church On Ruby Road.