Jeff Lynne announces death of ELO keyboardist Richard Tandy at 76

By Press Association
Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76 (Yui Mok/PA)
Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76.

The news was announced by ELO leader Jeff Lynne, who paid tribute to a “remarkable musician”.

Tandy was responsible for helping to shape the sound of the British rock band, best known for hits such as Mr Blue Sky and Last Train To London.

Lynne wrote on social media: “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy.

“He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together.

“Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family.”

Tandy, who was born in Birmingham, joined ELO after the release of the group’s first album in 1972.

He initially played bass guitar but became the keyboardist after Roy Wood left.

He also played the Minimoog synthesiser, a Wurlitzer electric piano, the clavinet, Mellotron and piano, to help shape the band’s unique futuristic sound.

He also lent his voice to the 1977 hit Mr Blue Sky.

The Summit album
Dire Straits, Thin Lizzy, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company and Electric Light Orchestra at the launch of the record The Summit in an attempt to raise money for sick children (PA)

He was a core member of the band through ever-evolving line-ups, alongside Lynne and drummer Bev Bevan, until they split in 1986.

When Lynne reformed the band as Jeff Lynne’s ELO in 2014, Tandy joined again.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2017, and was described as Lynne’s “multi-instrumentalist, co-orchestrator and valued musical partner”.