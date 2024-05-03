Olly Murs apologises for last-minute show cancellation in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Murs apologises for last-minute show cancellation in Glasgow

By Press Association
Olly Murs apologises for last-minute show cancellation in Glasgow (Kin Cheung/PA)
Olly Murs has apologised for cancelling a performance in Glasgow at the last minute.

The British singer-songwriter has been supporting Take That on their This Life tour, but was forced to cancel his act at the OVO Hydro in Scotland due to transportation problems.

Murs said he had been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of his Friday evening performance, but after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, the British Airways flight was cancelled.

“So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there,” the 39-year-old said on X.

“Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed!

“But am now in a car heading up for our six-hour journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”

Murs had been updating fans throughout the day on his Instagram story, sharing a video from inside the plane which was “stuck on the runway” before exiting and attempting to board another flight.

“I’m trying my best to get to Glasgow,” he said.

Murs later said: “Honestly, you couldn’t write this day.

“One of the ladies, one of the cabin crew has fallen over and hurt herself which, I hope she’s okay, but basically it has further delayed our flight. So we’re waiting for someone to come in to replace her.”

Murs described the wait as “so frustrating”, before announcing the flight and his show had been cancelled.

“I’m extremely gutted, I don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig that I can recall, especially of this magnitude.”

He later shared a video of himself being driven to Glasgow for his Saturday and Sunday performances.

It comes amid a slew of musical cancellations from big stars in the last two days, including US singer Nick Jonas who had to cancel several Jonas Brothers tour dates in Mexico after suffering from a “nasty strain of influenza-A”.

The four shows were moved to dates in August.

Meanwhile Irish star Hozier said he had to postpone his Thursday show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas “due to worsening conditions in the surrounding area for health and safety reasons”.

His show was rescheduled for September 25.

A British Airways representative has been contacted for comment.