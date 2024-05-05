Bruce Springsteen tells Cardiff to ‘get ready’ as he begins European leg of tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Springsteen tells Cardiff to ‘get ready’ as he begins European leg of tour

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage (James Manning/PA)
Bruce Springsteen has told his Cardiff fans to “get ready” ahead of kicking off the European leg of his marathon tour in the Welsh capital.

The American rocker and his E Street Band are set to entertain a packed crowd at the Principality Stadium on Sunday with a host of hits from his six-decade career.

Ahead of the show, the 74-year-old singer-songwriter shared a clip of him saying: “Here’s a little preview for Cardiff and the rest of Europe and what you’re going to be seeing on this tour – get ready.”

The video launched into a montage of him rocking out on his guitar and playing the harmonica to rooms filled with thousands of his fans.

Alongside the post he wrote: “Get ready, Cardiff!”

Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss, is expected to perform tracks from his hit-filled back catalogue which includes Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.

After Cardiff, the rock star will perform across Ireland and the UK including stops in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.

The singer will then play a string of shows throughout Europe before he returns in July to play a two-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London.

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (James Manning/PA)

Last summer, Springsteen delivered two energy-felled headline sets at British Summer Time in Hyde Park to thousands of adoring fans.

Later in the year, he had to postpone a number of tour dates in America due to being treated for peptic ulcer disease, which are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach.

After a break, he returned to the stage in March and has played 11 shows in America before he kicks things off in Europe on Sunday.

Earlier this year, it was announced the US rocker would make history as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

He will become the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour during a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.