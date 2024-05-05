Will Ferrell becomes latest Hollywood star to invest in English football club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferrell becomes latest Hollywood star to invest in English football club

By Press Association
Will Ferrell says he is a fan of English football (Ian West/PA)
Will Ferrell has become the latest Hollywood star to invest in an English football club, the PA news agency understands.

The American actor, 56, has bought a stake in the owners of Leeds United Football Club, 49ers Enterprises, joining the likes of Gladiator actor Russell Crowe and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Ferrell is also co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

Liverpool v Everton – Premier League – Anfield
Will Ferrell at a Premier League match at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

On the same trip, he saw Wealdstone lose to Wrexham AFC, the Welsh club owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Since taking 100% ownership of Wrexham in February 2021, the pair have contributed to worldwide attention for the team.

They have also created a documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, which chronicles their journey with the football club.

The show, which has had two seasons with a third series launched this month, has earned five Emmys including outstanding unstructured reality programme.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds United are in the Championship – the second tier of English football – after missing an opportunity to be promoted to the Premier League on Saturday.

The club was defeated by Southampton 2-1 on the final day of the regular Championship season while Ipswich won 2-0 against Huddersfield, securing them promotion to the top flight.

Ferrell is best known for his comedic roles in films such as Elf, Anchorman and Blades Of Glory.

He was also a part of the star-studded cast of last summer’s blockbuster Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The actor played the chief executive of toy company Mattel, who produced the original Barbie doll.