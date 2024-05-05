Finland’s Eurovision entry arrives in denim egg to kick off event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finland’s Eurovision entry arrives in denim egg to kick off event

By Press Association
Windows95man rehearsing No Rules! (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU/PA)
Finland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry has arrived at the opening ceremony inside an egg-shaped denim costume.

Windows95man, real name Teemu Keisteri, will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday with the zany 1990s-inspired earworm No Rules!

Appearing on the Turquoise Carpet on Sunday, he was dressed in a t-shirt with the Microsoft Windows 95 logo on the front and denim shorts, which he has worn during his rehearsals.

He was in a patchwork denim eggshell alongside his singer Henri Piispanen which was held up to his stomach while he walked the carpet.

Twin singers Marcus & Martinus also opted for denim. They are Norwegian, but are representing Sweden with Unforgettable.

The UK’s entrant Olly Alexander walked the carpet wearing a multi-coloured robe, complete with belt and black shorts, while Ireland’s competitor Bambie Thug was dressed in a tight blue dress which looked as though paint had exploded on it.

Ukraine’s Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona had keys with them, which they said on Instagram was “reminiscent of a phantom home that you still feel but can never go back to” and “a symbol of our mission” to raise funds to rebuild the Velykokostroma school in the Dnipro region.

“We’re encouraging you to join us in rebuilding together for a brighter and more peaceful future,” they wrote.

The Eurovision backstage coverage was hosted by Drag Race Sweden star Elecktra and former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Tia Kofi.

Belgian contestant Mustii, who is a judge on Drag Race Belgique, was interviewed by Kofi, who recently won the BBC competition RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs the World.

Mustii credited his stylist Elke Oost, who he said has worked with US acts The Smashing Pumpkins and Madonna, with coming up with a black and white look which featured extravagant sleeves.

He told Kofi that it “cost a lot but I didn’t pay”.

Mustii also spoke about going from judge to competitor, saying: “What I’m saying always (to) my friends or queens in Belgium. I’m like, ‘Now, it’s your turn to judge me. You can judge me now. Let’s go’. It’s part of the game.”

He also said that you “can’t control a thing” at Eurovision so performers should be “what you want to be and my song is about that also, like you have to be completely free on that stage”.

Mustii said: “Just show your authenticity, your honesty, and you know, there’s no rules that Eurovision you can have a ballad, a mid tempo, an up tempo, but we don’t know what’s going to work.

“But I think that the people they know if it’s true, if it’s the truth, if you’re honest, we see that in your eyes after one second.”