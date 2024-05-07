Irish stars and designers take over Met Gala red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Irish stars and designers take over Met Gala red carpet

By Press Association
Actor Barry Keoghan at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Barry Keoghan at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Irish star Barry Keoghan put on a show-stopping performance on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York as he twirled his top hat for the cameras.

The Saltburn star attended the event with his girlfriend, Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Oscar nominee Keoghan appeared to take inspiration from the Victorian era as he sported an eye-catching look by Burberry, made up of an olive velvet tailored suit and waistcoat, teamed with a ruffled cream shirt with a necktie and a black top hat.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Barry Keoghan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, US star Carpenter wore an Oscar de la Renta black velvet bodice with a voluminous blue satin skirt.

Irish actor Andrew Scott also turned heads on the carpet by showing off his arms in a Versace ensemble, as he walked the red carpet with actor Jude Law and designer Donatella Versace.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Andrew Scott, Donatella Versace and Jude Law (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Law famously played played Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 original film version of The Talented Mr Ripley, starring opposite Matt Damon, while Scott played Tom Ripley in the 2024 remake, opposite Johnny Flynn as Dickie.

Northern Irish star Jamie Dornan made his Met Gala debut in a morning suit by Loewe, designed by fellow Northern Irishman Jonathan Anderson.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Actor Jamie Dornan (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He teamed a pale blue waistcoat and red tie with a dark jacket and pin-striped trousers.

Anderson was well represented on the red carpet, with a whole host of stars sporting Loewe, including Challengers actors Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Past Lives actress Greta Lee, music superstar Ariana Grande, and Waves actress Taylor Russell.

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Ariana Grande in a look by Irish designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe (Matt Crossick/PA)

Irish designer Sean McGirr also got a show of support at the Met, with Lana Del Rey sporting one of his looks for Alexander McQueen.

The Video Games singer attended the event with the creative director, wearing a nude corseted dress embellished with hand-embroidered sequinned branches.

She wore a headpiece made up of real hawthorn branches, with swathes of see-through tulle covering her, and a red rose on her hand.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Sean McGirr, left, and Lana Del Rey (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The outfit referenced a look from the autumn/winter 2006 Alexander McQueen collection, which had similar tulle around the model’s head, but held up by ‘antlers’.

McGirr wore a black suit with a satin shirt teamed with black shoes with dramatic oversized leather tassels.