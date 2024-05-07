Kevin Spacey could face civil trial over sexual abuse allegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Spacey could face civil trial over sexual abuse allegation

By Press Association
Actor Kevin Spacey is set to face a civil trial over a sexual abuse allegation (PA)
Kevin Spacey could face a High Court trial over a sexual abuse claim after a default judgment against him was set aside.

In 2022, the Oscar-winning actor was sued at the High Court in London by a man who claimed he had been sexually assaulted by Mr Spacey and suffered “psychiatric damage”.

The civil claim was paused after Mr Spacey was charged – and later acquitted – in criminal proceedings of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court heard that lawyers for the actor – who is represented by the firm Carter-Ruck – were due to file a written defence after the end of the criminal proceedings, but had failed to do so.

A default judgment was subsequently entered against Mr Spacey in the civil case on his liability earlier this year.

However, after a judge set aside the default judgment at the hearing, the US star is now set to face a civil trial over the allegations.

In his bid to set aside the previous ruling, Adam Speker KC, for Mr Spacey, described the failure to file the paperwork as a “genuine error by his solicitor”.

The barrister told the hearing in London it would be unfair to proceed to a damages hearing and the contested allegations should instead be taken to trial.

Lifting the default civil judgment, Judge David Cook said that the lawyers had “quite frankly ‘mucked up’”.

He said: “There can be no excuse in my view for the date being overlooked.

“The simple fact of the matter is this is a claim where the defendant’s solicitors have made an error.

“In my view, that error should not be visited upon the defendant.”

Judge Cook added: “The interests of justice require that those allegations go forward to trial and the judgment in default should, therefore, be lifted.”

Kevin Spacey court case
Actor Kevin Spacey speaks to the media outside Southwark Crown Court, London, after he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men following the criminal trial (Lucy North/PA)

Claire Glasgow of Fieldfisher, who is representing the claimant, said after the hearing: “We are pleased that the judge recognised the seriousness of the claim and directed the court to proceed to trial.

“Our client is seeking justice in the civil courts for serious allegations against Mr Spacey, regardless of the findings of the criminal trial.”

The hearing comes after Mr Spacey denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour ahead of the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary.

The programme, titled Spacey Unmasked, began airing on Monday and is said to feature testimony from men “regarding events they say took place between 1976 and 2013″.

Ahead of the broadcast, the 64-year-old actor, in an interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton, said: “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.

“I’ve never told someone that if they give me sexual favours, then I will help them out with their career, never.”

Mr Spacey added: “I’ve clearly hooked up with some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me.

“But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn’t in on the deal.”